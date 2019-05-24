Poland’s PiS party ‘ready to talk’ with Italy’s League, Spain’s Vox on EU parliamentary alliance

Poland’s ruling nationalists Law and Justice (PiS) are ready for talks on a European parliamentary alliance with Italy’s right-wing League party and Spain’s Vox, PM Mateusz Morawiecki has said.

Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini, who leads the League, has been trying to form a bloc of like-minded, anti-immigration parties. However, his progress has been hindered by conflicting national interests, Reuters said.

“We are flexible, but we rule out an alliance with any faction that would have France’s National Front as a member,” Morawiecki told Polska Times. The French party, which is led by Marine Le Pen, is now called National Rally. “We are ready to talk with Salvini’s party, with the Spanish party Vox and with others,” Morawiecki said.

PiS and the League differ on how to handle immigration and their views on the economy do not align. Poland holds its EU vote on Sunday.