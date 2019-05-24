 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Poland’s PiS party ‘ready to talk’ with Italy’s League, Spain’s Vox on EU parliamentary alliance

Published time: 24 May, 2019 08:41 Edited time: 24 May, 2019 12:11
Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki speaks during a Law and Justice (PiS) party convention ahead of the EU election, in Krakow, Poland, May 19, 2019. © Reuters / Kacper Pempel

Poland’s ruling nationalists Law and Justice (PiS) are ready for talks on a European parliamentary alliance with Italy’s right-wing League party and Spain’s Vox, PM Mateusz Morawiecki has said.

Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini, who leads the League, has been trying to form a bloc of like-minded, anti-immigration parties. However, his progress has been hindered by conflicting national interests, Reuters said.

“We are flexible, but we rule out an alliance with any faction that would have France’s National Front as a member,” Morawiecki told Polska Times. The French party, which is led by Marine Le Pen, is now called National Rally. “We are ready to talk with Salvini’s party, with the Spanish party Vox and with others,” Morawiecki said.

PiS and the League differ on how to handle immigration and their views on the economy do not align. Poland holds its EU vote on Sunday.

