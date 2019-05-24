 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
New British PM to be selected by mid-July – Conservative Party chairman

Published time: 24 May, 2019 11:36 Edited time: 24 May, 2019 11:43
Britain's Conservative Party Chairman Brandon Lewis. © Reuters / Peter Nicholls

The Conservative Party chairman Brandon Lewis and the vice-chairs of the 1922 Committee, Cheryl Gillan and Charles Walker, have issued a statement setting out the process for selecting a successor to Theresa May. The timetable to select a new leader has been decided after consultation with the party board, they said.

Nominations will close in the week commencing June 10, before “successive rounds of voting will take place until a final choice of candidates to put to a vote of all party members is determined,” the Guardian reports.

The leadership of the committee expects that the process will be concluded by the end of June, so that members could cast their votes “in time for the result to be announced before parliament rises for the summer.”

May said on Friday she will resign as leader of the Conservative and Unionist party on 7 June “so that a successor can be chosen.”

