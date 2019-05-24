 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Pompeo, Merkel to meet in Berlin on May 31 – spokeswoman

Published time: 24 May, 2019 10:51 Edited time: 24 May, 2019 11:24
Get short URL
Pompeo, Merkel to meet in Berlin on May 31 – spokeswoman
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. © Reuters / Jonathan Ernst / File Photo

The visit of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to Berlin, which was cancelled at short notice, has been rescheduled for May 31, a spokeswoman for the German government said on Friday.

Pompeo had been due to visit Germany for talks with Chancellor Angela Merkel earlier this month, but cancelled at the very last minute in favor of an unscheduled trip to Iraq.

The spokeswoman added that Merkel would stress in talks that tensions with Iran over its nuclear program and role in the Middle East must be resolved peacefully, Reuters reported.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies