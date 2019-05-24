Beijing denounces US ‘rumors’ about Huawei ties to China’s govt

Beijing on Friday denounced US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for fabricating rumors after he said the chief executive of Huawei Technologies Co. was lying about his company’s ties to China’s government, Reuters said.

Huawei has repeatedly denied it is controlled by the Chinese government, military or intelligence services.

“Recently, some US politicians have continually fabricated rumors about Huawei but have never produced the clear evidence that countries have requested,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang said.

Lu reiterated that the US should stop using its national power to suppress other countries’ companies.