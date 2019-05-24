Indonesian opposition to challenge presidential election result in court

Defeated Indonesian presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto will lodge a challenge to the result of the April 17 election in the Constitutional Court on Friday after complaining that the vote was rigged, Reuters reported.

President Joko Widodo won 55.5 percent of votes to lead the world’s third biggest democracy, beating retired general Prabowo, who got 44.5 percent.

Thousands of Prabowo’s supporters demonstrated in the capital this week to protest against the result. Eight people were killed, including three teenagers, while 737 were hurt in two nights of rioting, Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan said.

The election agency sees no evidence of systematic cheating, while independent observers have said the poll was free and fair.