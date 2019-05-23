 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
State Dept comes to no ‘definitive conclusions’ after chemical attack claims in Syria

Published time: 23 May, 2019 18:45 Edited time: 23 May, 2019 19:26
After accusing Damascus of another chemical attack on rebel fighters earlier this week, the US State Department said it had seen evidence “consistent” with that narrative. The spokesperson said investigations were ongoing.

“We do have numerous sources including interviews with those present during the attack that did report that a number of opposition fighters were taken to local hospitals and presented symptoms that were consistent with chemical exposure,” US State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus told reporters Thursday.

“We don't have any definitive conclusions yet as we continue to investigate,” she said.

