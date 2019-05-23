State Dept comes to no ‘definitive conclusions’ after chemical attack claims in Syria

After accusing Damascus of another chemical attack on rebel fighters earlier this week, the US State Department said it had seen evidence “consistent” with that narrative. The spokesperson said investigations were ongoing.

“We do have numerous sources including interviews with those present during the attack that did report that a number of opposition fighters were taken to local hospitals and presented symptoms that were consistent with chemical exposure,” US State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus told reporters Thursday.

“We don't have any definitive conclusions yet as we continue to investigate,” she said.