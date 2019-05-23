Pentagon confirms mulling more troops for Middle East

As US relations with Iran continue to plummet, Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan confirmed military planners were weighing a new troop deployment to the Middle East.

“What we're looking at is: Are there things that we can do to enhance force protection in the Middle East?” Shanahan told reporters at the Pentagon Thursday, adding “It may involve sending additional troops.”

Shanahan dismissed reports that suggested Washington had plans to send 120,000 troops into the region, and declined to discuss specific numbers for the potential deployment.