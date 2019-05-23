 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Houthis say they attacked Najran airport, Saudi-led coalition ‘intercepts drone’

Published time: 23 May, 2019 16:32 Edited time: 23 May, 2019 18:18
Get short URL
Houthis say they attacked Najran airport, Saudi-led coalition ‘intercepts drone’
Yemen's Houthi movement forces ride in the back of a vehicle during withdrawal from Saleef port in Hodeidah province, Yemen, May 11, 2019. © Reuters / Abduljabbar Zeyad

Yemen’s Houthi rebels have launched a drone attack on a Patriot missile battery at the airport of the Saudi city of Najran near the Yemeni border, according to the group’s Al-Masirah TV.

The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis said on Thursday the drone was intercepted and destroyed by the kingdom’s air defenses, according to Reuters.

The group claimed responsibility for last week’s armed drone strikes on oil assets in Saudi Arabia and on Sunday said they would attack 300 vital military targets in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Yemen.

This is the third Houthi strike or attempt to strike Najran in a week, according to Saudi and Houthi reports.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies