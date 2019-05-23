Houthis say they attacked Najran airport, Saudi-led coalition ‘intercepts drone’

Yemen’s Houthi rebels have launched a drone attack on a Patriot missile battery at the airport of the Saudi city of Najran near the Yemeni border, according to the group’s Al-Masirah TV.

The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis said on Thursday the drone was intercepted and destroyed by the kingdom’s air defenses, according to Reuters.

The group claimed responsibility for last week’s armed drone strikes on oil assets in Saudi Arabia and on Sunday said they would attack 300 vital military targets in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Yemen.

This is the third Houthi strike or attempt to strike Najran in a week, according to Saudi and Houthi reports.