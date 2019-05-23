Iran’s Security Council: No talks with US ‘under any circumstances’

Iran will not hold talks with the US “under any circumstances” while the rights of the Islamic republic are not respected, the spokesman of the Supreme National Security Council said on Thursday.

“We have said clearly… as long as the rights of our nation are not satisfied, as long as words don’t change into action, our path will stay the same as now,” Keyvan Khosravi said. “There will be no talks under any circumstances,” IRNA quoted the official as saying.

Khosravi said there had been an uptick in official delegations traveling to Tehran from various capitals, although “most of them are coming on behalf of America,” AFP reported.

Oman’s Foreign Minister Yusef Bin Alavi arrived in Tehran on Monday and was followed by the German Foreign Ministry’s political director Jens Plotner on Thursday.