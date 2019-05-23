 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Iran’s Security Council: No talks with US ‘under any circumstances’

Published time: 23 May, 2019 15:27 Edited time: 23 May, 2019 18:16
Iran's Security Council: No talks with US 'under any circumstances'
Iran's President Hassan Rouhani walks away from the podium after addressing the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York, US, September 25, 2018. © Reuters / Carlo Allegri

Iran will not hold talks with the US “under any circumstances” while the rights of the Islamic republic are not respected, the spokesman of the Supreme National Security Council said on Thursday.

“We have said clearly… as long as the rights of our nation are not satisfied, as long as words don’t change into action, our path will stay the same as now,” Keyvan Khosravi said. “There will be no talks under any circumstances,” IRNA quoted the official as saying.

Khosravi said there had been an uptick in official delegations traveling to Tehran from various capitals, although “most of them are coming on behalf of America,” AFP reported.

Oman’s Foreign Minister Yusef Bin Alavi arrived in Tehran on Monday and was followed by the German Foreign Ministry’s political director Jens Plotner on Thursday.

