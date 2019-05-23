Russian forces destroy 4 rockets fired by terrorists at Syria’s Hmeymim airbase – military

Russia's air defense forces destroyed four rockets which terrorists fired at the Hmeymim airbase in Syria from multiple launch systems, the Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

According to the military the attack took place on Wednesday evening. “All the rockets were timely detected by the Russian air defense capabilities and destroyed,” the ministry said in a statement.

In a precision strike, Russia’s air task force aircraft “destroyed the terrorists’ launcher in the Idlib de-escalation zone,” it added.

Two drones launched by terrorists also, attacked the al-Zara electric power plant located in the northwest of the city of Hama, TASS reported, citing the military.