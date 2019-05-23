 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russian forces destroy 4 rockets fired by terrorists at Syria’s Hmeymim airbase – military

Published time: 23 May, 2019 12:29 Edited time: 23 May, 2019 13:49
Damascus, Syria. © Reuters / Marko Djurica

Russia's air defense forces destroyed four rockets which terrorists fired at the Hmeymim airbase in Syria from multiple launch systems, the Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

According to the military the attack took place on Wednesday evening. “All the rockets were timely detected by the Russian air defense capabilities and destroyed,” the ministry said in a statement.

In a precision strike, Russia’s air task force aircraft “destroyed the terrorists’ launcher in the Idlib de-escalation zone,” it added.

Two drones launched by terrorists also, attacked the al-Zara electric power plant located in the northwest of the city of Hama, TASS reported, citing the military.

