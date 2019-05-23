 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Senior German diplomat visits Iran for nuclear deal talks

Published time: 23 May, 2019 10:20 Edited time: 23 May, 2019 12:58
Get short URL
Senior German diplomat visits Iran for nuclear deal talks
The Iranian flag flutters in front of the International Atomic Energy Agency headquarters in Vienna, Austria, March 4, 2019. © Reuters / Leonhard Foeger / File Photo

A senior German diplomat was in Tehran on Thursday to press Iran to continue to respect the landmark nuclear deal, despite the unilateral withdrawal of the US.

The German Foreign Ministry says Political Director Jens Ploetner is meeting with Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

The visit follows Iran’s declaration earlier this month that the remaining signatories to the deal – Germany, France, Britain, China and Russia – have two months to develop a plan to shield Iran from American sanctions, AP said.

The ministry in Berlin said there’s a “window for diplomacy to persuade Iran to continue its full compliance” with the deal. German diplomats also warned that “there’s a real risk of escalation – including due to misunderstandings or an incident.”

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies