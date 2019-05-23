Senior German diplomat visits Iran for nuclear deal talks

A senior German diplomat was in Tehran on Thursday to press Iran to continue to respect the landmark nuclear deal, despite the unilateral withdrawal of the US.

The German Foreign Ministry says Political Director Jens Ploetner is meeting with Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

The visit follows Iran’s declaration earlier this month that the remaining signatories to the deal – Germany, France, Britain, China and Russia – have two months to develop a plan to shield Iran from American sanctions, AP said.

The ministry in Berlin said there’s a “window for diplomacy to persuade Iran to continue its full compliance” with the deal. German diplomats also warned that “there’s a real risk of escalation – including due to misunderstandings or an incident.”