American Taliban fighter to be released early from US federal prison – official

John Walker Lindh, the American captured while fighting for the Taliban in 2001, is to be released early from federal prison on Thursday.

Lindh, photographed as a bearded 20-year-old when captured in Afghanistan, will leave a federal prison in Terre Haute, Indiana on probation after serving 17 years of a 20-year sentence, Reuters said, citing a prison official.

Now 38, Lindh is among dozens of prisoners set to be released over the next few years after being captured in Iraq and Afghanistan by US forces and convicted of terrorism-related crimes following the September 11, 2001 attacks.

Some US lawmakers fear Lindh remains a security risk.