Saudi Arabia, UAE to attend US-led West Bank & Gaza investment meeting despite Palestinians’ boycott

Published time: 22 May, 2019 16:54 Edited time: 22 May, 2019 17:24
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. © Reuters / Majdi Mohammed / Pool

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates will participate in a conference next month in Bahrain aimed at encouraging investment in the West Bank and Gaza Strip. The event is seen as part of US President Donald Trump’s Israel-Palestinian peace plan.

The “Peace to Prosperity” economic workshop, to be hosted on June 25-26 in cooperation with the US, has already been rebuffed by Palestinian officials and business leaders. The Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) and Hamas have called for an Arab boycott of the meeting, Reuters said.

The Saudi minister of economy and planning will attend, state news agency SPA reported on Wednesday. The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said Abu Dhabi would also send a delegation.

