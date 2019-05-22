 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Bulgaria, Greece start construction of gas pipeline from Azerbaijan

Published time: 22 May, 2019 15:57 Edited time: 22 May, 2019 17:10
Get short URL
Bulgaria, Greece start construction of gas pipeline from Azerbaijan
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and his Bulgarian counterpart Boyko Borissov. © Reuters / Alexandros Avramidis

Sofia and Athens are launching the construction of a pipeline to transport gas from Azerbaijan to Bulgaria, AP said.

At a ceremony near the border on Wednesday, the two prime ministers, Boyko Borissov and Alexis Tsipras, oversaw the formal start to construction of the 182km link between the two countries’ gas transmission systems.

The pipeline is scheduled to become operational at the end of 2020, when Bulgaria is due to receive deliveries of Azeri gas from the Shah Deniz 2 development.

The link is estimated to cost €220 million ($245 million) and its projected capacity will be between 3 and 5 billion cubic meters per year.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies