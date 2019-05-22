S. African lawmakers elect Ramaphosa as state president in 1st parliament sitting

South African lawmakers on Wednesday elected Cyril Ramaphosa as state president in the first sitting of parliament since the ruling African National Congress (ANC) won a majority of parliamentary seats in an election earlier this month.

Ramaphosa, who is also the leader of the ANC, was elected unopposed by lawmakers in the National Assembly ahead of his inauguration on Saturday, Reuters said.

The ANC easily won the May 8 general election. However, its share of the vote fell, reflecting anger at corruption scandals and racial inequalities that remain entrenched a generation after the party took power.