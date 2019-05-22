US, Britain urge swift Sudan accord to install civil rule

The US, Britain and Norway have called for a swift agreement between Sudanese protesters and generals on installing civilian rule, saying it would be harder for them to work with any other new authority, AFP reported.

Talks between protest leaders and army generals, who seized power after ousting longtime leader Omar al-Bashir last month, have stopped since late Monday. The two sides disagree about who should lead a new ruling body.

The Western troika, which has previously been involved in mediation in Sudanese conflicts, said the country “urgently needs an agreement” to end the period of uncertainty.

“Any outcome that does not result in the formation of a government that is civilian-led… will not respond to the clearly expressed will of the Sudanese people for a transition to civilian rule,” the statement said.