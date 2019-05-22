Taiwan Navy holds live-firing maneuvers amid China tensions

Taiwan’s Navy held a major live-firing exercise on Wednesday off the island’s east coast. The drills are part of the annual Han Kuang exercises that simulate an attack by China, AP reports.

In addition to firing of cannons and missiles by Navy craft and the release of depth charges, fighter jets launched missiles and anti-submarine warfare aircraft released buoys.

The drill involved 20 warships and 22 fighter jets, simulating a raid by an enemy force at the military port of Suao in northeastern Taiwan, the Defense Ministry said.

The maneuvers also included a scenario in which a large number of enemy planes flew towards the north of Taiwan from across the Taiwan Strait, according to the military.