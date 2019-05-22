 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Taiwan Navy holds live-firing maneuvers amid China tensions

Published time: 22 May, 2019 13:10 Edited time: 22 May, 2019 16:03
Taiwan Navy holds live-firing maneuvers amid China tensions
Navy personnel hold guns on Tso Ying guided-missile destroyer during a military drill near Hualien, Taiwan, May 22, 2019. © Reuters / Tyrone Siu

Taiwan’s Navy held a major live-firing exercise on Wednesday off the island’s east coast. The drills are part of the annual Han Kuang exercises that simulate an attack by China, AP reports.

In addition to firing of cannons and missiles by Navy craft and the release of depth charges, fighter jets launched missiles and anti-submarine warfare aircraft released buoys.

The drill involved 20 warships and 22 fighter jets, simulating a raid by an enemy force at the military port of Suao in northeastern Taiwan, the Defense Ministry said.

The maneuvers also included a scenario in which a large number of enemy planes flew towards the north of Taiwan from across the Taiwan Strait, according to the military.

