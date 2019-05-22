 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Libya’s Haftar visits Paris to meet Macron amid Tripoli offensive

Published time: 22 May, 2019 11:43 Edited time: 22 May, 2019 13:00
A fighter loyal to Libya's UN-backed government (GNA) drives in a damage pickup truck during a clash with forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar at the outskirts of Tripoli, Libya, May 21, 2019. © Reuters / Goran Tomasevic

Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar was in Paris on Wednesday for a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron amid growing international concern about a month-long offensive to take Libya’s capital, Tripoli.

The closed-door meeting comes two weeks after Macron hosted Libya’s struggling UN-backed prime minister, who denounced Haftar’s offensive as an attempted coup, AP said.

Macron’s office has expressed support for Libyan Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj but hasn’t openly addressed claims that France is secretly backing Haftar.

Haftar’s self-styled Libyan National Army, based in the country’s east, is battling rival militants loosely allied with Sarraj’s government.

