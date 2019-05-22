 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Deposed Istanbul mayor Imamoglu blasts ‘lies’ used to annul election

Published time: 22 May, 2019 10:59 Edited time: 22 May, 2019 11:37
Ekrem Imamoglu. © Reuters / Murad Sezer

Istanbul’s deposed mayor Ekrem Imamoglu said on Wednesday that no one believed the “lies” used to overturn his recent election. He also called on voters to “correct this great shame” in next month’s re-run, AFP reported.

“Nobody believes their claims,” Imamoglu said at a meeting in Istanbul to launch his re-election campaign. He was referring to the ruling party’s allegations of “irregularities” in March’s mayoral vote. They led the election board to annul Imamoglu’s narrow victory and call a rerun for June 23.

Imamoglu’s victory for the opposition of the Republican People’s Party (CHP) was the first time the ruling party of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan or its predecessors had lost control of the metropolis in 25 years.

Imamoglu is trying to bring an element of unity to Turkey’s fiercely partisan politics, observers say.

