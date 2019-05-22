 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Russians reported injured after tourist bus flips over in Italy

Published time: 22 May, 2019 10:29 Edited time: 22 May, 2019 11:38
Get short URL
Russians reported injured after tourist bus flips over in Italy
Tourist bus flips over near Siena, Italy, May 22, 2019. © Global Look Press / ZUMA Press / Vvff/Ropi

A tourist bus carrying 60 Russian citizens turned over on the Siena-Florence highway, killing one and injuring at least 10 people, TASS reported on Wednesday, citing a representative of the Russian Embassy.

“The embassy received a signal from the Italian Department of Civil Protection about an accident involving a tourist bus,” said the diplomatic mission’s representative.

According to preliminary data, there were 60 people on the bus, presumably Russian citizens. Italian media said earlier that up to 15 people might be injured following the incident.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies