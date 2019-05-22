 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Turkey won’t withdraw observation post in Idlib, Syria ‘after govt attacks’ – minister

Published time: 22 May, 2019 07:41 Edited time: 22 May, 2019 10:35
Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar gets off from an Air Force F16 jet in Istanbul, Turkey, September 22, 2018. © Reuters / Umit Bektas

Ankara will not evacuate its military observation post in northern Syria’s Idlib, the last rebel stronghold in the region, after “a suspected Syrian government attack” this month, according to Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar.

Turkey’s state-run Anadolu news agency says Syrian government forces have carried out at least three attacks near a Turkish observation post in the Idlib de-escalation zone. This is one of 12 posts set up under an agreement between Turkey, Russia and Iran last May.

“The Turkish armed forces will not retreat from where it is located,” Reuters quoted Akar as saying late Tuesday.

Since last year, the region has been partly shielded in a ceasefire brokered by Russia and Turkey, but much of the recent fighting has hit that buffer zone.

