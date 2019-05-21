US sanctions won’t interfere with Moscow’s international dealings – Foreign Ministry

The Russian government slammed a new set of American sanctions imposed on three Russian entities, insisting the measures will not alter Moscow’s relations with other states.

“Russia will not turn off its course,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement Tuesday. “Whether Washington wants it or not, Moscow will continue to resolutely uphold international law, oppose terrorism and cooperate with other states of its choice.”

The entities sanctioned include a missile training center near St. Petersburg, a design bureau in Tula, as well as the Moscow machine building plant Avangard, which builds the S-400 missile system. The sanctions relate to weapons proliferation.