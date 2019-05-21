Greek fighter jets test radar coverage of N. Macedonia in NATO-linked overflights

 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Published time: 21 May, 2019 17:00 Edited time: 21 May, 2019 17:06
North Macedonia says fighter jets from neighboring Greece have carried out NATO-linked test overflights of its territory as part of the country’s process of joining the alliance, AP reports.

Two flights on Tuesday tested radar and communications coverage of North Macedonia, its Defense Ministry said. North Macedonia has no fixed-wing military aircraft, and NATO has a program to protect the airspace of members that do not have sufficient means of their own.

North Macedonia is set to become NATO’s 30th member by the end of this year, after NATO member Greece dropped its long-standing objections. The move followed a deal to normalize relations between Athens and Skopje that saw Macedonia renamed North Macedonia.

The “name deal” also cleared the way for the small former Yugoslav republic to pursue accession to the EU.

