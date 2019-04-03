European parliamentary committee backs visa-free travel for UK citizens after Brexit

 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Published time: 3 Apr, 2019 07:56 Edited time: 3 Apr, 2019 08:53
A European Parliament committee on Wednesday backed giving Britons the right to travel to the European Union without visas after Brexit. The move followed weeks of controversy over the way draft legislation dubs Gibraltar a UK “colony,” Reuters said. Spain ceded Gibraltar to Britain after an 18th century war. As the EU prepares for Brexit, Madrid insisted that the UK territory be described that way in the draft law, which has upset London. The committee voted 38 to 8 in favor of the law, which still calls Gibraltar a UK “colony.” Some lawmakers said the legislation was “ludicrous” and accused the Spanish government of intransigence ahead of national elections later this month.

