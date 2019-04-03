European parliamentary committee backs visa-free travel for UK citizens after Brexit

A European Parliament committee on Wednesday backed giving Britons the right to travel to the European Union without visas after Brexit. The move followed weeks of controversy over the way draft legislation dubs Gibraltar a UK “colony,” Reuters said. Spain ceded Gibraltar to Britain after an 18th century war. As the EU prepares for Brexit, Madrid insisted that the UK territory be described that way in the draft law, which has upset London. The committee voted 38 to 8 in favor of the law, which still calls Gibraltar a UK “colony.” Some lawmakers said the legislation was “ludicrous” and accused the Spanish government of intransigence ahead of national elections later this month.