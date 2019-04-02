Thailand’s army chief warns against protests after disputed election

Thailand’s army chief on Tuesday warned against protests after a disputed election. General Apirat Kongsompong said the military would remain neutral in the election. His predecessor as army chief, Prayuth Chan-ocha, is seeking to stay in power as an elected prime minister, five years after he seized power in a coup. The statement was the latest in a series of signals from the military and royalist establishment against opposition parties loyal to ousted ex-premier Thaksin Shinawatra, Reuters said. The inconclusive results to the March 24 election, pitting the party of the junta leader against an opposition alliance, have seen both the pro-army Palang Pracharat party and the opposition claim victory. Final results may not be clear for weeks. “General Prayuth has to be on his own path and the army has to step back,” Apirat said. “We cannot get involved in politics.”