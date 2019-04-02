 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Bouteflika’s plan to step down ‘changes nothing,’ Algeria’s demonstrations to continue – protesters

Published time: 2 Apr, 2019 14:32 Edited time: 2 Apr, 2019 15:59
Get short URL

Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika’s decision to step down by April 28 “will change nothing” and demonstrations will continue, Mustapha Bouchachi, a lawyer and protest leader, said on Tuesday. “What is important to us is that we do not accept” the new caretaker government, Bouchachi told Reuters. “Peaceful protests will continue.” Hundreds of students marched in Algiers on Tuesday demanding the immediate resignation of Bouteflika and the replacement of Algeria’s political system. The crowd chanted: “We want a regime change” and “We don’t want Bouteflika or Said,” referring to his brother and presidential adviser.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies