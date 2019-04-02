Bouteflika’s plan to step down ‘changes nothing,’ Algeria’s demonstrations to continue – protesters

Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika’s decision to step down by April 28 “will change nothing” and demonstrations will continue, Mustapha Bouchachi, a lawyer and protest leader, said on Tuesday. “What is important to us is that we do not accept” the new caretaker government, Bouchachi told Reuters. “Peaceful protests will continue.” Hundreds of students marched in Algiers on Tuesday demanding the immediate resignation of Bouteflika and the replacement of Algeria’s political system. The crowd chanted: “We want a regime change” and “We don’t want Bouteflika or Said,” referring to his brother and presidential adviser.