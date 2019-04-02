SDF clashes with ISIS in E. Syria days after declaring victory over extremists

US-backed fighters say they are battling Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) in eastern Syria 10 days after declaring victory over the extremists. Mustafa Bali, a spokesman for the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), said on Tuesday that they are rooting out groups of militants who were hiding in caves in and near the village of Baghouz, AP reported. The SDF declared military victory over IS on March 23 after liberating what it said was the last pocket of territory held by the militants.