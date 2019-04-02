Stoltenberg to meet Trump ahead of NATO’s 70th anniversary

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg is due to meet President Donald Trump Tuesday ahead of celebrations for the 70th anniversary of the alliance. The White House visit comes before two days of talks in Washington among the 29 foreign ministers of the NATO. Trump has long questioned the usefulness of the alliance and characterized fellow members as freeloaders. Stoltenberg, speaking before leaving Brussels, said the foreign ministers will likely agree to step up support to Ukraine as well as Georgia, including through training maritime forces and coast guards and further port visits and exercises, AFP reports. The NATO chief will address a joint meeting of Congress on Wednesday.