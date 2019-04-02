 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Stoltenberg to meet Trump ahead of NATO’s 70th anniversary

Published time: 2 Apr, 2019 08:29 Edited time: 2 Apr, 2019 12:26
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg is due to meet President Donald Trump Tuesday ahead of celebrations for the 70th anniversary of the alliance. The White House visit comes before two days of talks in Washington among the 29 foreign ministers of the NATO. Trump has long questioned the usefulness of the alliance and characterized fellow members as freeloaders. Stoltenberg, speaking before leaving Brussels, said the foreign ministers will likely agree to step up support to Ukraine as well as Georgia, including through training maritime forces and coast guards and further port visits and exercises, AFP reports. The NATO chief will address a joint meeting of Congress on Wednesday.

