Chaotic Brexit is ‘more likely’ by the day after UK parliament vote – EU’s Barnier

Britain’s disorderly exit from the EU without a deal is becoming more likely by the day after the UK parliament again rejected alternatives to the government’s unpopular divorce deal, EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier said. Barnier added that “we can still hope to avoid it” through intensive work in London ahead of an April 10 EU summit, AP reported. A no-deal Brexit could come as soon two days after that. The EU will not renegotiate the already-agreed divorce deal with Britain if Brexit is delayed again, the bloc’s chief negotiator said. “If there is no deal, there is no transition,” he added.