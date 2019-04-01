Embattled 82-year old Algerian President Bouteflika will step down this month after 20-year rule

After two decades in power, Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika has announced he will be stepping down before the end of his fourth term in office on April 28, state news agency APS said on Monday. The president’s office announced it would be taking “important measures to ensure the continuity of the functioning of the State institutions during the period of transition.” While the ailing Algerian leader had attempted to extend his hold on power by postponing the country’s elections last month, massive protest actions across the country and pressure from the army have reportedly pushed him into stepping down.