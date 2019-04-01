Pompeo hopes for new Trump-Kim summit in ‘coming months’

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo voiced hope on Monday that President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will meet again “in the coming months” and make significant headway on ending Pyongyang’s nuclear program. In an interview broadcast, the top US diplomat cautioned it was difficult to know the timing of a third US-North Korea summit, AFP reports. “I would hope in the coming months our two leaders will be back together… in a way that we can achieve a substantive first step or a substantive big step along the path to denuclearization,” he told radio station WHP 580 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.