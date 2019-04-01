US envoy Khalilzad in Kabul ahead of fresh Taliban talks

US special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad said on Monday he was in Kabul to meet with Afghan officials ahead of his next round of talks with the Taliban. The Afghan-born US adviser tweeted that he had already met with some government representatives with responsibility for the Afghan peace process. Khalilzad’s last round of talks with the Taliban in Doha was originally slated to last two days in February, but dragged on for 16 days. It eventually ended on March 12 with Khalilzad saying “real strides” had been made, AFP reported. The US The State Department on Friday said Khalilzad’s trip was part of an overall effort to facilitate a peace process that “brings all Afghan parties together in inclusive intra-Afghan negotiations.”