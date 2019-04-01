Macron appoints 3 new French govt ministers

France’s President Emmanuel Macron has appointed three new government members, including the minister who will be in charge of handling Brexit-related issues. A lawmaker with the president’s party, Amelie de Montchalin becomes junior minister for European affairs, according to a statement from the French presidency published on Sunday. She has worked at the European Commission, the EU’s executive body, as a political analyst. Sibeth Ndiaye, previously Macron’s communication adviser, has been appointed government spokeswoman. Cedric O is the new junior minister for digital affairs, AP reports. Former European Affairs Minister Nathalie Loiseau left the government to lead Macron’s party in the May 23-26 EU parliament elections. Two other French government ministers quit this week because they want to run in next year’s mayoral race in Paris.