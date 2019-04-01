Moon to discuss resumption of US-N. Korea talks at Washington summit

South Korean President Moon Jae-in hopes Pyongyang responds positively when he meets US President Donald Trump this month as part of efforts to restart denuclearization talks with the North. Speaking to his cabinet on Monday, Moon said he would use the April 11 summit in Washington to discuss restarting US-North Korea talks, advancing a peace process and creating a “virtuous cycle” of improving relations with Pyongyang, Reuters said. “I hope North Korea will respond positively to the efforts of Seoul and Washington,” the president said.