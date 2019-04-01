Russia-Ukraine Treaty on Friendship terminates on Kiev’s initiative

The Treaty on Friendship between Russia and Ukraine terminates on Monday on initiative of the authorities in Kiev. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry notified Russian diplomats on September 24 last year that Kiev would end the effect of the agreement. President Petro Poroshenko signed a law terminating the treaty on December 10. He said at the time that the decision not to extend the deal “should be considered not just as an episode but as part of our strategy to finally break with our colonial past and pivot towards Europe.” The treaty was signed in May 1997 and came into force in April 1999 with a 10-year term and could be automatically prolonged for another 10-year period. Last month, the Russian Foreign Ministry sent a note to the Ukrainian side with a list of Kiev’s violations of the accord.