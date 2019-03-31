Brazil opens ‘diplomatic office’ in Jerusalem, calls it ‘part’ of embassy

Brazil opened a diplomatic facility of sorts in Jerusalem on Sunday just as Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro began a visit to the country. Tel Aviv described the facility as a “diplomatic office,” and Brasília said it is a “part” of its embassy, tasked to “promote trade, investment, technology and innovation.” While Bolsonaro had earlier vowed to move his country’s embassy to Jerusalem, recognizing it as the capital of the Israeli state, the ambiguous language used by the both sides suggests such a step was not actually taken.