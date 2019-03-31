China continues to suspend additional tariffs on US cars, auto parts
Published time: 31 Mar, 2019 13:56
Beijing will further suspend additional tariffs on US vehicles and auto parts after April 1, China’s state council has said. The move appears to be a goodwill gesture coming as a response to President Donald Trump’s February decision to delay an increase in tariffs on Chinese exports to the US. Initially, Beijing suspended additional 25-percent tariffs on US cars and auto parts in December 2018 for three months, following a temporary truce in its trade war with Washington.