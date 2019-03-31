Israel reopens Gaza crossings closed for days amid hostilities
Published time: 31 Mar, 2019 07:07
Israel has reopened two border crossings with blockaded Gaza, which were closed since Monday. The Kerem Shalom crossing was opened for merchandise while the Erez crossing was opened for people with exit permits and to allow fishing in the area where it was previously allowed, Haaretz reported. Other restrictions may be lifted later under an agreement reached with the help of Egyptian mediators who promoted an end to the six days of hostilities between Palestinians and the Israeli military.