US judge annuls Trump’s order to expand drilling leases to Arctic & Atlantic areas

A federal judge in Alaska has overruled US President Donald Trump’s plan to open large areas of the Arctic and Atlantic oceans to oil and gas drilling leasing. US District Court Judge Sharon Gleason explained her decision to scrap the White House plans for “energy dominance” by saying that the president just hasn’t the right to add any areas to the leasing program under US law as only Congress can do that. The leasing prohibitions imposed by the former president, Barack Obama, “will remain in full force and effect unless and until revoked by Congress,” the judge said in her ruling.