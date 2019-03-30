US move to recognize Israeli sovereignty over Golan violates international law – Macron

France rejects US President Donald Trump’s move to recognize Israeli sovereignty over the Syrian Golan Heights, President Emmanuel Macron said on Saturday while meeting with Jordanian King Abdullah II in Paris. “Recognition of Israeli sovereignty in the occupied territories violates international law and creates tension in the region,” Macron warned. Israel has been occupying the Golan Heights since 1967. Last week, Trump decided to formally recognize Israeli sovereignty over the region, drawing worldwide criticism and rejection of the move.