Haiti opposition calls for renewed street protests against US-backed president

Mass protests in Haiti may renew after leading opposition groups united over the common goal of ousting President Jovenel Moise, whose government the protesters accuse of corruption. Earlier, at least 26 people were killed and dozens injured amid clashes between activists and security forces. The protests first erupted in February after a court report accused senior officials of misappropriating billions of dollars in aid received from Venezuela. Haiti is also suffering from a deteriorating economy and a lack of security, with gang violence on the rise.