Trump says he might discuss Venezuela with Putin ‘at some point’

US President Donald Trump has said that he does not rule out talking to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin about the situation in Venezuela. “We will probably be talking at some point,” Trump said on Friday, adding that he might also take up the issue with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Earlier, US special representative for Venezuela Elliott Abrams threatened to slap Moscow with sanctions over its continuous support of the government of Venezuelan President Nicholas Maduro. Trump called on Russia to “get out” of Venezuela after two Russian jets with Russian military servicemen and equipment landed in Caracas last week in line with the 2001 agreement on military-technical cooperation. Russia’s state arms exporter on Sunday said that it plans deepening its cooperation with the Venezuelan military.

