US makes ‘potentially corrupt’ German firm pay $231 million to drop bribery charges

Fresenius Medical Care AG, a German-based clinic operator, has agreed to pay the US about $231 million to resolve civil and criminal allegations of bribery, the US Justice Department said Friday. The company has been accused of paying off health and government officials in various countries to retain business there. Nearly $85 million is to be paid in exchange for the justice department not pressing criminal charges, while the other $147 million will go to settle civil charges for the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company’s misconduct has allegedly affected 13 countries and netted it some $140 million illegally.