Trump to host Egypt’s Sisi at White House on April 9

US President Donald Trump will host his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi at the White House on April 9. Military, economic and counterterrorism cooperation between the two states will be discussed, the White House said on Friday. The two leaders will also discuss developments and shared priorities in the region, including enhancing regional economic integration and addressing ongoing conflicts, the statement said. One of Washington’s biggest allies in the Middle East, Cairo has received $40 billion in US military aid and $30 billion in economic aid since 1980, AFP said. Trump hosted Sisi at the White House almost exactly two years ago.