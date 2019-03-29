About 1mn protesters join Algiers rally against president – report

About one million people took to the streets of Algiers on Friday to demand the resignation of President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, Reuters reported, citing police officers at the scene. This has been the biggest demonstration since unrest erupted six weeks ago. Earlier reports said that Algerian police used tear gas and water cannon to try to disperse demonstrators, days after the army called for Bouteflika’s removal to end weeks of political crisis. The protests, which erupted on February 22, have been largely peaceful but have put pressure on the military to stabilize the North African country.