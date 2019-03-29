Tunisia ‘to coordinate’ Arab response to US move on Israel, Golan

Tunisia will coordinate with Arab countries to contain any fallout from the US decision to recognize Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights, Foreign Minister Khemaies Jhinaoui said on Friday. He was speaking to a meeting of Arab foreign ministers on the eve of the annual Arab League summit, hosted this year by Tunisia. The meeting is likely to focus on Washington’s Golan decision and its earlier move to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, Reuters said. Arab states, which consider the Golan Heights – captured by Israel in the 1967 Middle East war – as occupied Syrian land, have condemned last week’s decision by US President Donald Trump to recognize the plateau as Israeli territory.