Hamas backs Egypt proposal for calm on Israeli border – report

The Gaza Strip’s Islamist rulers Hamas have backed an Egyptian proposal to foster calm on the Israeli border ahead of major expected protests, AFP cited two Hamas officials as saying on Friday. Tens of thousands of Palestinians are expected to gather Saturday for the first anniversary of the often bloody protests along the border, which Hamas has strongly backed. Egypt, the UN and others have been trying to mediate an agreement to limit the level of violence. An Egyptian delegation held talks with Hamas and other factions in Gaza, the officials said. They reportedly backed an Egyptian proposal that will see protesters stay several hundred meters from the border. There was no comment from Israel on the potential agreement.