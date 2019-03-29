Iran to ‘resist’ US decision on Israel’s hold over Golan – Rouhani

Iranians will “resist” the Trump administration’s acceptance of Israel’s control over the occupied Golan Heights, President Hassan Rouhani said on Friday. The US move is “trampling on international regulations about the Golan,” the president added. Iranians too “should resist and that way gain victory” over the US and Israel, AP quoted him as saying. Israel seized the Golan in the 1967 Mideast war. President Donald Trump’s formal recognition last week of Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan sparked widespread international condemnation. Syria and many Arab states slammed Trump’s move.