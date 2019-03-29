DUP won’t support Brexit deal Friday or in future – MP Wilson

Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) MP Sammy Wilson said on Friday that he, and the rest of his party, would oppose the government’s attempt to get approval for its EU Withdrawal Agreement at a vote later in the day and on future occasions, Reuters reports. “Whatever means there are available to us should this agreement go through, we will continue to oppose it,” Wilson told parliament, ahead of a vote due at 1430 GMT. “We will not allow Northern Ireland’s position within the United Kingdom, Northern Ireland’s economy and the will of the people of the UK as a whole to become the plaything in the hands of bureaucrats from Brussels.” DUP votes are crucial for the UK government to get its deal with the EU passed.