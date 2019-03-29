Pyongyang almost finished rebuilding long-range rocket site – Seoul

North Korea has almost completed rebuilding a long-range rocket site it had promised to close, lawmakers in Seoul said on Friday after a closed-door meeting with intelligence officials. Shortly after the end of the Hanoi summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, held a month ago, a series of satellite images emerged suggesting increased activity at the North’s Sohae rocket site. “The North began rebuilding the center, which was partly dismantled last July, before the North-US summit in February,” according to lawmaker Kim Min-ki. “The work is almost complete with some maintenance activity being underway.” Friday’s assessment by Seoul could suggest a reversal in policy by Kim, who agreed to shut the Sohae site at a meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in in Pyongyang last year, AFP said.